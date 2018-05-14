Best Buy discounts nearly every official Apple Watch Band, deals start at $44

- May. 14th 2018 10:10 am ET

from $44
Best Buy is currently taking 10% off every one of Apple’s official Apple Watch Bands. Free shipping is available on the entire lot. It’s hard to underestimate how rare of a sale this is. We’ve seen discounts on Apple’s official bands a handful of times, but never the entire lineup. You’ll find deals on sport bands, nylon, Nike, milanese loop and more. Prices start at $44.10 and go up from there. Inventory is selling out quickly, so jump on this one while you can.

Apple Watch Sport Bands feature:

Customize your 42mm Apple Watch, Apple Watch Sport, or Apple Watch Edition with a black Apple Watch Sport Band and a stainless-steel pin. Made of high-performance fluoroelastomer, this band uses a pin-and-tuck closure to stay secure. The band can be configured for either small/medium or medium/large lengths and fits individuals with wrists 6.3 to 9.6″ around.

