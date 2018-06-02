Google Pixelbook hits new all-time lows from $749 shipped (Reg. up to $1649)

Best Buy is currently offering the Google Pixelbook 1.2GHz/8GB/128GB with 12.3-inch Display for $749 shipped. Also available at Walmart, B&H, and the Google Store. That’s $250 off the going rate and beats the the lowest price we’ve seen by $150. If you have been interested in Chromebooks, then you can’t go wrong with Google’s first-party offering. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below to find additional configuration options that are on sale and don’t forget to take a look at 9to5Google’s hands-on review.
More Pixelbook deals at Best Buy:
- 1.2GHz/8GB/256GB: $949 (Reg. $1199)
- 1.3GHz/16GB/512GB: $1399 (Reg. $1649)
Google Pixelbook features:
- The first laptop with the Google Assistant built in.
- Quickly get answers, get things done, manage your day and more. Just press the Google Assistant key on your keyboard or say Ok Google… to get started.
- Keep going with an all-day battery.
- Get up to 10 hours of use with a single charge.
- Built for speed with 7th Gen Intel Core processor.