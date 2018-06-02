Google Pixelbook hits new all-time lows from $749 shipped (Reg. up to $1649)

- Jun. 2nd 2018 9:44 am ET

from $749
View Comments

Best Buy is currently offering the Google Pixelbook 1.2GHz/8GB/128GB with 12.3-inch Display for $749 shipped. Also available at Walmart, B&H, and the Google Store. That’s $250 off the going rate and beats the the lowest price we’ve seen by $150. If you have been interested in Chromebooks, then you can’t go wrong with Google’s first-party offering. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below to find additional configuration options that are on sale and don’t forget to take a look at 9to5Google’s hands-on review.

More Pixelbook deals at Best Buy:

Google Pixelbook features:

  • The first laptop with the Google Assistant built in.
  • Quickly get answers, get things done, manage your day and more. Just press the Google Assistant key on your keyboard or say Ok Google… to get started.
  • Keep going with an all-day battery.
  • Get up to 10 hours of use with a single charge.
  • Built for speed with 7th Gen Intel Core processor.

from $749

Guides

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals from Bose, Beats, Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, Logitech including MacBook, iPhone, iPad, HDTVs, Beats headphones, kitchenware, Bluetooth speakers, and more
Google

Google

About the Author