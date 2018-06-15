Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular 1-Day Sale at Best Buy: cert. refurb models from $319

- Jun. 15th 2018 7:17 am ET

Best Buy has kicked off a one-day sale on certified refurbished Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular models. You can save an extra 20% off already reduced prices and enjoy free shipping across the board. Deals start at $319.20 for Sport models and go up from there for various Stainless Steel configurations. Today’s savings are over $100 off the regular going rate in most instances. Includes original accessories and each model is in “like new condition”. Learn more about Best Buy’s refurb and return policy here.

Prefer new condition? Don’t forget that Best Buy has $50 off Series 3 GPS models from $279 for Father’s Day and Nike+ Cellular models are on sale too.

Apple Watch Series 3 features:

  • Aluminum Chassis with Ion-X Glass
  • 1.5″ 312 x 390 1000-Nit Display
  • Activity and Heart Rate Monitoring
  • Changeable Faces with Widgets
  • Siri Integration
  • Displays Notifications and Runs Apps
  • Water Resistant to 164′
  • Integrated GPS & 4G LTE Connectivity
  • Bluetooth 4.2, 802.11b/g/n Wi-Fi
  • Apple watchOS 4.0
Apple Watch

