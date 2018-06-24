Logitech’s highly-rated Wireless Trackball Mouse falls to $25 shipped (Reg. $40)

B&H offers the Logitech M570 Laser Wireless Trackball Mouse for $24.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy. That’s good for a $15 discount from the going rate at Staples and Target, is the lowest offer we’ve tracked this year and the best available. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 13,000 shoppers.
Logitech M570 Wireless Trackball features:
- Laser Tracking Technology
- Advanced 2.4 GHz Wireless
- Adjustable Cursor Speed
- Windows and Mac Compatible
- 18-Month Battery Life
Easily use your computer for long periods of time with this trackball mouse, which allows you to precisely navigate features with minimal wrist movement. Enjoy lasting comfort thanks to the sculpted shape, which supports the curves of your hand.