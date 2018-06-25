Amazon $5 Digital HD Sale: Watchmen, Super Fly, Scary Movie 2, Spy Kids, more

Amazon currently has a number of Digital HD titles on sale for $5 each. Our top pick is Watchmen, which usually goes for $13. Watchmen was one of the most celebrated graphic novels of all-time and this movie brings it to life. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 1,700 Amazon shoppers, you know this is a great movie if you were into the Watchmen graphic novels. Read on for more of our top picks, or head to Amazon’s landing page here.
Apple Smart Keyboard
Our top picks:
Watchmen:
In a gritty and alternate 1985 the glory days of costumed vigilantes have been brought to a close by a government crackdown, but after one of the masked veterans is brutally murdered an investigation into the killer is initiated. The reunited heroes set out to prevent their own destruction, but in doing so discover a deeper and far more diabolical plot.