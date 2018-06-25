Save 33% on this AmazonBasics Bluetooth Soundbar: $62 shipped

Amazon offers its AmazonBasics 2.1-Ch. Bluetooth Soundbar with built-in subwoofer for $62.24 shipped. Regularly $90 or more, today’s deal is a new all-time low. This model features a 31.5-inch soundbar, integrated subwoofer, plus Bluetooth, AUX and optical inputs. Rated 3.5/5 stars.
AmazonBasics 2.1-Ch. Bluetooth Soundbar features:
- 31.5-inch sound bar with built-in subwoofer enhances home-audio systems (not compatible with universal or TV remotes)
- Bluetooth technology v2.1 + EDR with A2DP & AVRCP for seamless streaming from various devices
- Full-range stereo speakers; up to 92 dB (2.1 channels)
- 4-piece 2-inch round frame; mid- to high-range drivers; 4-by-2.7-inch sub-range driver; 2-piece passive radiator