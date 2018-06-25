Audio-Technica Wireless Over-Ear Headphones are yours for $139 (Reg. $180+)

BuyDig is offering Audio-Technica Solid Bass Bluetooth Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Built-In Mic & Control (ATH-WS99BT) for $139 shipped. Use code APTX at checkout. Originally $250, they go for $185 at Newegg and today’s offer is the lowest total we can find. Rated 3.9/5 stars on Amazon.

Audio-Technica Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones: