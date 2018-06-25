Audio-Technica Wireless Over-Ear Headphones are yours for $139 (Reg. $180+)

- Jun. 25th 2018 12:08 pm ET

BuyDig is offering Audio-Technica Solid Bass Bluetooth Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Built-In Mic & Control (ATH-WS99BT) for $139 shipped. Use code APTX at checkout. Originally $250, they go for $185 at Newegg and today’s offer is the lowest total we can find. Rated 3.9/5 stars on Amazon.

We also have some Anker headphone deals right here and a great price on V-MODA’s Crossfades.

Audio-Technica Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones:

  • Bluetooth wireless technology with mic and music and volume controls built into the ear cup for answering/ending calls, controlling music & video playback and controlling volume on Bluetooth wireless devices. Connectivity Technology: Wireless
  • Pairs with up to eight Bluetooth wireless devices
  • Double Air Chamber System naturally expands bass output for powerful bass without sacrificing audio clarity
  • Large 53 mm drivers for outstanding sound quality
  • Built-in, high-quality headphone amplifier ensures clear and accurate sound reproduction from the wireless signal

