Audio-Technica Wireless Over-Ear Headphones are yours for $139 (Reg. $180+)

BuyDig is offering Audio-Technica Solid Bass Bluetooth Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Built-In Mic & Control (ATH-WS99BT) for $139 shipped. Use code APTX at checkout. Originally $250, they go for $185 at Newegg and today’s offer is the lowest total we can find. Rated 3.9/5 stars on Amazon.
We also have some Anker headphone deals right here and a great price on V-MODA’s Crossfades.
Audio-Technica Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones:
- Bluetooth wireless technology with mic and music and volume controls built into the ear cup for answering/ending calls, controlling music & video playback and controlling volume on Bluetooth wireless devices. Connectivity Technology: Wireless
- Pairs with up to eight Bluetooth wireless devices
- Double Air Chamber System naturally expands bass output for powerful bass without sacrificing audio clarity
- Large 53 mm drivers for outstanding sound quality
- Built-in, high-quality headphone amplifier ensures clear and accurate sound reproduction from the wireless signal