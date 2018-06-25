Outfit your battlestation with Aukey’s highly-rated $13 Gaming Mousepad (35% off)

Aukey Direct via Amazon offers its XXL Gaming Mousepad for $12.99 when code AUKEYM03 has been applied at checkout. You’ll lock in free shipping on orders over $25 or with a Prime membership. Normally selling for $26, today’s offer is good for a 35% discount and matches the previous all-time low. With nearly 250 shoppers having left a review, it carries a 4.7/5 star rating.

Aukey Gaming Mousepad features:

  • Soft cloth surface with rubber base ensures precise, accurate mouse control and consistent stability on your desk
  • Measuring 900 by 400mm / 35.4” by 15.7”, this mouse pad covers the area for a full-sized keyboard and mouse, providing plenty of room for professional gaming or office work
  • No big logo or graphic across the pad to distract you during intensive gaming sessions. Stitched edges effectively prevent fraying
  • Easy to Clean: Wash your mouse pad, if needed, to keep a clean and tidy look for your computer setup

