Outfit your battlestation with Aukey’s highly-rated $13 Gaming Mousepad (35% off)

Aukey Direct via Amazon offers its XXL Gaming Mousepad for $12.99 when code AUKEYM03 has been applied at checkout. You’ll lock in free shipping on orders over $25 or with a Prime membership. Normally selling for $26, today’s offer is good for a 35% discount and matches the previous all-time low. With nearly 250 shoppers having left a review, it carries a 4.7/5 star rating.

Aukey Gaming Mousepad features: