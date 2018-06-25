B&H takes $200 off various current-generation MacBook Pro/Air models (Tax NY/NJ only)

- Jun. 25th 2018 7:34 am ET

B&H is discounting various MacBook Air and Pro models by $200 with free shipping available across the board. This is a great time to buy if you’re looking to get a purchase in before new tax laws come into effect. B&H only charges taxes for New York and New Jersey customers at the time of purchase. These are the best deals available on each model at the time of writing.

MacBook deals at B&H:

Featuring a thin and lightweight design, the silver mid 2017 Apple 13.3″ MacBook Air features a unibody aluminum enclosure that weighs less than 3 pounds. At its thickest point, the computer is only 0.68″ — it tapers down to 0.11″ at its thinnest. At 13.3″ in size, the 16:10 display features a screen resolution of 1440 x 900. It features a glossy finish and LED backlight technology for enhanced image quality and energy efficiency.

Best Apple Deals

You’ll find the absolute lowest prices around on MacBook Pro, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV (and everything else) down below.

Best Mac Deals

Here you'll find all of the best Mac deals on the internet today from retailers like Best Buy, eBay Daily Deals, Amazon, B&H and more. Apple's computer lineup includes the iMac, which comes in 21- and 27-inch varieties. Laptops include the 12-inch MacBook, 11- and 13-inch MacBook Air plus 13- and 15-inch Retina MacBook Pro. Apple is known for offering personal computers that cover nearly every type of needs from students to professionals. The 12-inch MacBook and MacBook Air line are ideal computers for education and every day users. Apple's Retina MacBook Pro models bring more power to the table for processor intensive activities like graphic design and video editing.
