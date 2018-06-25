B&H takes $200 off various current-generation MacBook Pro/Air models (Tax NY/NJ only)

B&H is discounting various MacBook Air and Pro models by $200 with free shipping available across the board. This is a great time to buy if you’re looking to get a purchase in before new tax laws come into effect. B&H only charges taxes for New York and New Jersey customers at the time of purchase. These are the best deals available on each model at the time of writing.
MacBook deals at B&H:
- 13-inch MacBook Air 1.8GHz/8GB/128GB: $799 (Reg. $1,199)
- 13-inch MacBook Air 1.8GHz/8GB/256GB: $999 (Reg. $1,199)
- 13-inch MacBook Pro 2.3GHz/8GB/128GB: $1,099 (Reg. $1,299)
- 13-inch MacBook Pro 3.1GHz/8GB/256GB: $1,599 (Reg. $1,799)
Featuring a thin and lightweight design, the silver mid 2017 Apple 13.3″ MacBook Air features a unibody aluminum enclosure that weighs less than 3 pounds. At its thickest point, the computer is only 0.68″ — it tapers down to 0.11″ at its thinnest. At 13.3″ in size, the 16:10 display features a screen resolution of 1440 x 900. It features a glossy finish and LED backlight technology for enhanced image quality and energy efficiency.