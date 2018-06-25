Snag the Dell XPS 9560 15.6-inch 4K Laptop w/ i5, 256GB SSD, more for $944 (Reg. $1,112)

BuyDig via Rakuten offers the Dell XPS 9560 15.6-inch Laptop with 3.5GHz i5/8GM/256GB for $944 shipped when code BYD175 is used at checkout. Currently $1,112 at reputable sellers on Amazon, this beats the all-time low there and is the best available. If you’ve been wanting a high-end laptop with a gorgeous 15.6-inch 4K display, this is a great option. Over 50% of Amazon shoppers left a 4+ star review.

Apple Smart Keyboard

Dell XPS 9560 features: