Snag the Dell XPS 9560 15.6-inch 4K Laptop w/ i5, 256GB SSD, more for $944 (Reg. $1,112)

BuyDig via Rakuten offers the Dell XPS 9560 15.6-inch Laptop with 3.5GHz i5/8GM/256GB for $944 shipped when code BYD175 is used at checkout. Currently $1,112 at reputable sellers on Amazon, this beats the all-time low there and is the best available. If you’ve been wanting a high-end laptop with a gorgeous 15.6-inch 4K display, this is a great option. Over 50% of Amazon shoppers left a 4+ star review.
Dell XPS 9560 features:
- 7th Generation Intel Core i5-7300HQ Quad Core Processor (6M cache, up to 3.5 GHz)
- 8GB DDR4-2400MHz up to 32GB (additional memory sold separately)
- 256GB PCIe Solid State Drive, No Optical Drive
- 15.6-inch 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) InfinityEdge touch display
- Windows 10 Home 64bit English