The all-in-one GOAL ZERO Sherpa Solar Charging Kit down to $300 (Reg. up to $550)

- Jun. 25th 2018 7:53 am ET

$300
Today only, as a part of its Deal Zone, B&H offers the GOAL ZERO Sherpa 100 Solar Charging Kit for $299.95 shipped. Regularly up to $550 at Home Depot, we’re currently seeing it for around $350 at Amazon. Today’s deal is the best that we’ve tracked. This bundle includes the Goal Zero Sherpa 100 power pack, a Nomad 20W solar panel plus an inverter. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Goal Zero Sherpa 100 Solar Recharging Kit features:

  • Includes Goal Zero Sherpa 100 power pack, Nomad 20 watt solar panel, and Sherpa Inverter
  • 100 watt bolt-on inverter included
  • 2 USB outputs
  • 12 Volt output included. Please note that this will not run a DC converter
  • Laptop port and tips included
