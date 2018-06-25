The all-in-one GOAL ZERO Sherpa Solar Charging Kit down to $300 (Reg. up to $550)

Today only, as a part of its Deal Zone, B&H offers the GOAL ZERO Sherpa 100 Solar Charging Kit for $299.95 shipped. Regularly up to $550 at Home Depot, we’re currently seeing it for around $350 at Amazon. Today’s deal is the best that we’ve tracked. This bundle includes the Goal Zero Sherpa 100 power pack, a Nomad 20W solar panel plus an inverter. Rated 4.3/5 stars.
Goal Zero Sherpa 100 Solar Recharging Kit features:
- Includes Goal Zero Sherpa 100 power pack, Nomad 20 watt solar panel, and Sherpa Inverter
- 100 watt bolt-on inverter included
- 2 USB outputs
- 12 Volt output included. Please note that this will not run a DC converter
- Laptop port and tips included