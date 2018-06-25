Lowepro DroneGuard Backpack keeps your quadcopter safe on-the-go: $37 (25% off)

- Jun. 25th 2018 8:15 am ET

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H offers the Lowepro DroneGuard CS 400 Backpack for $36.95 shipped. Normally selling for $50 at Best Buy, that’s good for an over 25% discount and is the lowest offer we’re seeing. For comparison, it currently sells for as much as $80 at Adorama. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 260 shoppers.

Lowepro DroneGuard Backpack has room for:

  • DJI Phantom/3DR Solo or Similar
  • Transmitter (Radio Controller)
  • Set of Props
  • Flight Battery and Charger
  • GoPro or Similar Action Camera
  • Cables / Other Accessories

Transport your quadcopter while keeping it protected and the accessories organized with the DroneGuard CS 400 from Lowepro. The case features a semi-rigid FormShell exterior that is designed to be protective while keeping the weight down, and can be used as either a backpack or a hand-held carry case.

