Lowepro DroneGuard Backpack keeps your quadcopter safe on-the-go: $37 (25% off)

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H offers the Lowepro DroneGuard CS 400 Backpack for $36.95 shipped. Normally selling for $50 at Best Buy, that’s good for an over 25% discount and is the lowest offer we’re seeing. For comparison, it currently sells for as much as $80 at Adorama. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 260 shoppers.

Transport your quadcopter while keeping it protected and the accessories organized with the DroneGuard CS 400 from Lowepro. The case features a semi-rigid FormShell exterior that is designed to be protective while keeping the weight down, and can be used as either a backpack or a hand-held carry case.