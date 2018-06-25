Microsoft Office 365 adds Word, Powerpoint, more to your Mac/PC for $80 (20% off)

Amazon offers a year subscription to Microsoft Office 365 Home for Mac and PC at $79.99. Matched at Newegg. Following your purchase, Office 365 will be available for download from your Amazon software library. Normally selling for $100 directly from Microsoft, that’s good for a $20 discount and matches our previous mention. Office 365 includes Word, Powerpoint, Excel and other popular programs. Rated 3.5/5 stars.

Always have the latest, fully installed versions of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and OneNote (Publisher and Access are available on PC only)

Office 365 comes fully loaded with the latest and greatest versions of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, Outlook and more, downloaded directly to your favorite devices. You can keep working even if you are not online. All the tools you know and love, now built for even greater productivity and collaboration.