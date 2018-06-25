Power your iPhone, Apple Watch, more w/ Oittm’s charging dock for $25.50 shipped

- Jun. 25th 2018 5:28 pm ET

Oittm Official (99% positive feedback lifetime) via Amazon offers its 5-in-1 iPhone/Apple Watch dock with three extra 2.4A USB plugs on the back for $25.45 shipped when code SF8KAC4B is used at checkout. Normally $35, this beats the all-time low we’ve tracked at Amazon and is the best available. If you have multiple devices to charge by your bedside, this is a must-have. By holding the Apple Watch on its side, it will enter night stand mode displaying the time perfectly for a bedside table. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Oittm 5-in-1 iPhone/Apple Watch Dock features:

  • Made of high quality refined crafted Aluminum
  • Super convenient and perfect for daily use
  • Built-in cord organizing space can help you manage your long cable, make your desk neat and less clutter
  • 3-port USB in the back allows you to charge your iPhone & Apple Watch along with any three additional devices simultaneously
