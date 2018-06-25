Bring Polaroids back in your life w/ the Originals USB Instant Camera for $85

- Jun. 25th 2018 8:57 am ET

Amazon is offering the Polaroid Originals 9003 OneStep 2 Instant Film Camera for $84.95 shipped. Regularly $100 at Best Buy, this is the Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. This USB rechargeable camera has a 60-day battery life, self-timer function and every time you press the shutter “one real, unpolished, completely unique image” slides out of the front. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Polaroid Originals OneStep 2 Instant Camera:

Instantly produces photos

Works with i-Type and Polaroid 600 films.

Optical-grade polycarbonate and acrylic coated lens with 106mm focal length

Provides autofocus zone from 23.6″ to infinity.

Vacuum discharge tube strobe flash

Helps take pictures in a variety of lighting conditions.

Long-lasting rechargeable battery

Offers up to 60 days without charging, so you will always be ready to shoot, whether you are on a brief excursion or a journey round the world.

Self-timer function

Helps you take group photos.

Polaroid

