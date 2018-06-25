Tiny Arcade miniature playable PAC-MAN game system now under $13 Prime shipped

Amazon is offering the Tiny Arcade PAC-MAN Miniature Arcade Game for $12.88. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $22 or so, this is matching the lowest we have tracked on any of the tiny Arcade machines. Our last offer didn’t include the main PAC-MAN machine so now’s your chance to complete the set. Rated 4+ stars from over 160 Amazon customers.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
And be sure to checkout the RepliCade x Centipede small-scale arcade machines.
Tiny Arcade PAC-MAN Mini Arcade Game:
- Multi-level game play, true to the original, full size arcade game
- Measures less than 3 3/4 x 1 3/4 x 1 3/4 inches
- Fits in pocket/pocketbook/backpack
- High resolution/high definition color screen
- Full arcade sounds, accurate to the original game
- Light up header