Tiny Arcade miniature playable PAC-MAN game system now under $13 Prime shipped

Amazon is offering the Tiny Arcade PAC-MAN Miniature Arcade Game for $12.88. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $22 or so, this is matching the lowest we have tracked on any of the tiny Arcade machines. Our last offer didn’t include the main PAC-MAN machine so now’s your chance to complete the set. Rated 4+ stars from over 160 Amazon customers.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

And be sure to checkout the RepliCade x Centipede small-scale arcade machines.

Tiny Arcade PAC-MAN Mini Arcade Game: