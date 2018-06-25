Save 50% off two dimmable LED desk lamps that can charge your iPhone: $30 shipped

- Jun. 25th 2018 5:17 pm ET

$30
Super Deal (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is currently offering a 2-pack of EROS Dimmable LED Desk Lamps for $29.99 shipped. That’s $30 off the going rate and is the lowest price we have tracked. These lamps offer a built-in USB charging port for your smartphone, making them a great option for your nightstand. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

EROS LED Desk Lamp features:

  • Set Of 2 LED Lamps has one for you and one for a family member or good friend.
  • Both lamps have adjustable height, adjustable angle, a touch sensor control panel, and dimmer controls.
  • The LA-K508 also has a USB Charging Port to power your devices and a timer function.
  • Each purchase comes with a bonus smartphone stand so you will always have your phone by your side as you get some work done!
  • 2-year limited warranty.
$30

