Get in shape while you’re working w/ a FitDesk Exercise Bike: $150 Prime shipped

- Jun. 25th 2018 4:39 pm ET

For today only, Woot is offering the FitDesk v2.0 Desk Exercise Bike with Massage Bar for $149.99. Shipping is free for Amazon Prime members, otherwise a $5 delivery fee will apply. It has gone for between $159 and $200 over the last six months on Amazon, where it is currently $199. This is $15 under our previous mention and the best we can find. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,400 Amazon customers. More details below.

FitDesk v2.0 Desk Exercise Bike:

  • Durable: Built to Last with high quality gear box components for years of reliable operation
  • Quiet: Twin belt, high velocity flywheel
  • Unique: Desk features non-slip surface, easy access drawer and massage rollers positioned to make typing while exercising comfortable
  • Digital resistance meter tracks mileage, calories, time, etc…
  • Adjustable: Seat Back and Extender included allowing for upright and semi-recumbent use

