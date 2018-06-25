Get in shape while you’re working w/ a FitDesk Exercise Bike: $150 Prime shipped

For today only, Woot is offering the FitDesk v2.0 Desk Exercise Bike with Massage Bar for $149.99. Shipping is free for Amazon Prime members, otherwise a $5 delivery fee will apply. It has gone for between $159 and $200 over the last six months on Amazon, where it is currently $199. This is $15 under our previous mention and the best we can find. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,400 Amazon customers. More details below.
FitDesk v2.0 Desk Exercise Bike:
- Durable: Built to Last with high quality gear box components for years of reliable operation
- Quiet: Twin belt, high velocity flywheel
- Unique: Desk features non-slip surface, easy access drawer and massage rollers positioned to make typing while exercising comfortable
- Digital resistance meter tracks mileage, calories, time, etc…
- Adjustable: Seat Back and Extender included allowing for upright and semi-recumbent use