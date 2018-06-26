Abercrombie & Fitch Best of Summer Sale knocks 40-60% off sitewide w/ deals from $10

Abercrombie & Fitch is having its Best of Summer Sale with 40 to 60% off sitewide. Prices are as marked. Find great deals on shorts, t-shirts, dresses, accessories and more. Shipping adds $7 to your order.

Our top picks for men include:

  • Plainfront Shorts $24 (Orig. $48): A classic pair of shorts with a knee-length hem and it’s available in four color options.
  • Short-Sleeve Popover Shirt $24 (Orig. $48): This lightweight shirt looks great with shorts or jeans alike.
  • Nylon Running Shorts $24 (Orig. $48): Perfect for all of your summer workouts and it features zippered pockets to keep small items secure.
  • Poplin Shirt $29 (Orig. $58): Infused with stretch, this shirt is comfortable and stylish for summer.

Our top picks for women include:

  • High-Rise Denim Shorts $23 (Orig. $58): These high-waisted shorts are flattering and very on-trend.
  • Boyfriend Tee $10 (Orig. $24): With over 230 reviews, this t-shirt is rated 4.6/5 stars.
  • Color Block Logo Tee $19 (Orig. $38): A comfortable long-sleeve tee with a color block detailing.
  • Frayed Shortalls $31 (Orig. $78): This pair of overalls features the perfect amount of distress and will be a go-to in your wardrobe.

