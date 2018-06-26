Brew 12-cups of java in this programmable coffee maker for just $23 (Reg. $46+)

Homgeek (99% positive feedback lifetime) via Amazon offers its 12-cup Stainless Steel Programmable Coffee Maker for $22.99 Prime shipped when code N7CC3CEH is used at checkout. Originally $56, this coffee maker recently dropped to $46 and this sale is the lowest we’ve ever tracked at over 50% off. If you love waking up to a fresh pot of coffee, this is the perfect brewer for you as it’s fully programmable. Rated 4/5 stars.

Homgeek 12-cup Programmable Coffee Maker features:

  • This Coffee Maker built-in programmable timer with LCD clock allows you to set it up to 24 hours in advance
  • 1.8L capacity with ergonomic handle and locking lid, large enough to serve wonderful coffee (12 cups) for a whole family or working group, it brews a 12-cup pot of coffee in under 10 minutes.
  • Add some ground coffee into the filter basket and some water into the water tank, connect power supply, start the machine, just wait for a few minutes, then you’ll have a pot of delicious coffee to enjoy
  • Bold strength selecting feature allows you to customize the coffee flavor to your preferred tastes, an anti-drip system allows you to remove the carafe away at any time, a warming plate keeps coffee at the perfect temperature while the washable filter preserves the flavour of your coffee
