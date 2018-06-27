Save on cert. refurb HP laptops at Amazon from $300 shipped, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon has a selection of certified refurbished HP laptops on sale from $300 shipped. Our top pick is the HP Colorwheel 15.6-inch Notebook with 3GHz/5GB/1TB at $349.99. Normally $650 at Amazon, this is the lowest we’ve tracked and the best available. If you’re looking for a budget-friendly laptop to use in the upcoming semester, this is a great option with plenty of storage. HP laptops are well-rated at Amazon, and you’ll receive a 90-day warranty with purchase.

HP Colorwheel 15.6-inch Notebook features:

  • AMD Dual-Core A9-9420 APU (3 GHz base frequency, up to 3.6 GHz burst frequency, 1 MB cache)
  • 4 GB DDR4-1866 SDRAM (1 x 4 GB)
  • AMD Radeon™ R5 Graphics
  • 1 TB 5400 rpm SATA
  • DVD-Writer
  • Integrated 10/100/1000 GbE LAN
  • 1 multi-format SD media card reader
  • 2 USB 3.1 Gen 1 (Data transfer only); 1 USB 2.0; 1 HDMI; 1 RJ-45; 1 headphone/microphone combo
  • Windows 10
