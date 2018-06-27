Score the Jaybird RUN True Wireless Headphones at a new low: $135 (Reg. $180)

Amazon offers the Jaybird RUN True Wireless Hardphones for $134.99 shipped. Normally selling for $180 at Best Buy, that’s good for a $45 discount, beats our previous mention by $25 and is a new all-time low at Amazon. Rated 3.9/5 stars and you can learn more about these headphones in our hands-on review. Note: while you’ll still be able to lock in the discounted price, they won’t be shipping until July 2nd.
Jaybird RUN features:
- Jaybird RUN true wireless earbuds give you a secure comfort-fit, no matter the shape of your ear, with interchangeable tips and fins
- Sweat all you want, push yourself in the rain, and get muddy. Jaybird run running headphones are Sweat-proof and water-resistant
- You can customize your sound by adjusting the lows, mids, and highs to pump up your true wireless Sport experience. The Jaybird app can locate your buds if they go missing
- 12 hour battery life in your pocket and fast charging on-the-go – true wireless earbuds make running with music feel Limitless. 4 hour play time + 8 hour charge case