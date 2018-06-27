Score the Jaybird RUN True Wireless Headphones at a new low: $135 (Reg. $180)

Amazon offers the Jaybird RUN True Wireless Hardphones for $134.99 shipped. Normally selling for $180 at Best Buy, that’s good for a $45 discount, beats our previous mention by $25 and is a new all-time low at Amazon. Rated 3.9/5 stars and you can learn more about these headphones in our hands-on review. Note: while you’ll still be able to lock in the discounted price, they won’t be shipping until July 2nd.

Jaybird RUN features: