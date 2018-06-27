Werner’s 6-foot Aluminum Step Ladder drops to all-time low price of $39 (Reg. $65+)

- Jun. 27th 2018 5:11 pm ET

$39
Lowe’s is currently offering the Werner 6-foot Aluminum Step Ladder for $39 with free in-store pickup. That’s $26+ off the going rate found at other retailers like Walmart or Ace Hardware and beats the lowest price we have seen by about $1. This ladder makes projects easier with a built-in tool tray that’s perfect for holding a paint can. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Werner Step Ladder features:

  • 6-feet, 250 pound rated stepladder
  • Tool Tray Top convenient tray for tools/paint can and slots for paint roller tray
  • Spill proof pail shelf with rag rack holds gallon paint can
  • Slip-resistant Traction-Tred steps
  • External Pinch-Proof spreaders
