PC game on a budget w/ Acer’s Nitro 5 15.6″ GTX 1050ti laptop: $552.50 (Reg. $650+)

Best Buy via eBay Daily Deals offers the Acer Nitro 5 15.6-inch Laptop with 2.5GHz/8GB/256GB SSD and an 4GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti for $552.49 shipped when code PERFECTDAY is used at checkout. Regularly $800, this gaming laptop goes for around $650 these days and the lowest we’ve tracked is $600 in the past. If you’re looking for a great way to get into PC gaming without spending a fortune, this is your chance. Rated 3.8/5 stars.
Acer Nitro 5 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop features:
- GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4 GB GDDR5
- Intel 7th Gen Core i5- 7300HQ (2.5 GHz)
- 8 GB Memory
- 256 GB SSD
- 15.6″ 1920 x 1080 Wide viewing angle
- 15.35″ x 10.47″ x 1.05″ 5.51 lbs.
- 1 x HDMI 2.0
- 1 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C (up to 5 Gbps)
- 1 x USB 3.0 (featuring Power-off Charging)
- 2 x USB 2.0