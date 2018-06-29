PC game on a budget w/ Acer’s Nitro 5 15.6″ GTX 1050ti laptop: $552.50 (Reg. $650+)

- Jun. 29th 2018 5:12 pm ET

Best Buy via eBay Daily Deals offers the Acer Nitro 5 15.6-inch Laptop with 2.5GHz/8GB/256GB SSD and an 4GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti for $552.49 shipped when code PERFECTDAY is used at checkout. Regularly $800, this gaming laptop goes for around $650 these days and the lowest we’ve tracked is $600 in the past. If you’re looking for a great way to get into PC gaming without spending a fortune, this is your chance. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Acer Nitro 5 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop features:

  • GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4 GB GDDR5
  • Intel 7th Gen Core i5- 7300HQ (2.5 GHz)
  • 8 GB Memory
  • 256 GB SSD
  • 15.6″ 1920 x 1080 Wide viewing angle
  • 15.35″ x 10.47″ x 1.05″ 5.51 lbs.
  • 1 x HDMI 2.0
  • 1 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C (up to 5 Gbps)
  • 1 x USB 3.0 (featuring Power-off Charging)
  • 2 x USB 2.0

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals from Bose, Beats, Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, Logitech including MacBook, iPhone, iPad, HDTVs, Beats headphones, kitchenware, Bluetooth speakers, and more
Best eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods
