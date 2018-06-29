Allen Edmonds knocks 40% off its best dress shoes & 30% off weekend wear

- Jun. 29th 2018 10:48 am ET

View Comments

Allen Edmonds is offering 40% off its best dress shoes for men. Plus, it’s also taking 30% off weekend wear including polo shirts, shorts, sunglasses and more. Prices are as marked. Orders of $50+ receive complimentary delivery.

The Randolph Moc-Toe Slip-On Penny Loafer is a classic piece that is versatile to wear with shorts, jeans or slacks alike. Its slip-on design will get you out of the door in a breeze and cushioned insole will provide all-day comfort. Usually running for $425, they’re currently marked down to $249.

Our top picks for men include:

In case you missed it, Nordstrom is having its Summer Markdowns with up to 50% off top brands such as adidas, Tory Burch and more.

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Allen Edmonds

Allen Edmonds

About the Author