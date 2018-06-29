Amazon’s Gold Box has this DEWALT Drill/Driver Combo for $162 (Reg. $230)

- Jun. 29th 2018 7:13 am ET

Today only, as a part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the DEWALT 20V Cordless Compact Drill and Impact Driver Set bundled with an extra screwdriving kit for $162 shipped. For comparison, this bundle usually sells for over $230 at Amazon and the drill alone goes for $149 at Lowe’s. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

DEWALT Impact Drill/Driver Bundle:

  • Compact, lightweight design fits into tight areas
  • High performance motor delivers 300 unit watts out (UWO) of power ability completing a wide range of applications
  • DEWALT built brushless motor, Compact, lightweight design for tight spaces
  • Variable-speed trigger, no load speed 0 to 1000, 2800, 3250
  • Hardened, heat-treated, magnetized steel screwdriver bits
  • Contains assortment of Phillips, slotted, and square screwdriver bits, plus magnetic drive guides and magnetic nut drivers
