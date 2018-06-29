Amazon’s Gold Box has this DEWALT Drill/Driver Combo for $162 (Reg. $230)

Today only, as a part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the DEWALT 20V Cordless Compact Drill and Impact Driver Set bundled with an extra screwdriving kit for $162 shipped. For comparison, this bundle usually sells for over $230 at Amazon and the drill alone goes for $149 at Lowe’s. Rated 4.6/5 stars.
DEWALT Impact Drill/Driver Bundle:
- Compact, lightweight design fits into tight areas
- High performance motor delivers 300 unit watts out (UWO) of power ability completing a wide range of applications
- DEWALT built brushless motor, Compact, lightweight design for tight spaces
- Variable-speed trigger, no load speed 0 to 1000, 2800, 3250
- Hardened, heat-treated, magnetized steel screwdriver bits
- Contains assortment of Phillips, slotted, and square screwdriver bits, plus magnetic drive guides and magnetic nut drivers