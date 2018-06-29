AOC’s 40-inch Curved 4K UHD Monitor drops to new low at $425 shipped, more

Jun. 29th 2018

Best Buy’s official eBay store offers the AOC 40-inch Curved 4K UDH Monitor for $424.99 shipped when code PERFECTDAY has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for $500 at Amazon and Best Buy, today’s offer saves you $75 and marks a new all-time low. This monitor includes 2 HDMI, 2 DisplayPort and a single VGA input. Rated 4.3/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Hit the jump for additional deals and details.

Be sure to use code PERFECTDAY in order to lock in the following discounted prices.

More discounted monitors at eBay:

Enhance your viewing experience with this 40-inch AOC monitor. It has a 3840 x 2160 resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate to produce realistic HD images, and its flicker-free technology adjusts brightness without causing fatigue to your eyes. This AOC monitor is less than 10mm thick, so it integrates seamlessly into the wall.

