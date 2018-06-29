Save 15% on Bose SoundLink Bluetooth Speakers: Revolve $170, Micro $85, more

Best Buy’s official eBay store is offering the Bose SoundLink Revolve Bluetooth Speaker for $169.99 shipped when code PERFECTDAY has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for $200 at Amazon, that’s good for a $30 discount and comes within $5 of the all-time low there. Today’s price drop is the lowest we’ve seen since the previous sitewide eBay sale. Step up to the Revolve+ Speaker for $254.99 shipped with the above code, which normally sells for $300 and is $5 under the Amazon all-time low. Both carry 4+ star ratings.

Other notable Bose speaker discounts:

SoundLink Micro: $85 (Reg. $100) Black, Orange, Blue

Soundlink Color II: $110.50 (Reg. $130) White, Black, Orange, Blue

(Reg. $130)

Deep. Loud. And immersive, too. The SoundLink® Revolve Bluetooth® speaker delivers true 360° sound for consistent, uniform coverage. Place it in the center of the room to give everyone the same experience. Or set it near a wall so sound radiates and reflects. This wireless speaker is durable, water-resistant and easy to grab and gowith a rechargeable battery that plays up to 12 hours.