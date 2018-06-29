Bring home a Nintendo Switch console for today only at $261 shipped (Reg. $300)

- Jun. 29th 2018 10:43 am ET

The official Newegg eBay store is now offering Nintendo Switch for $254.99 + $6 shipping Simply use code PERFECTDAY during checkout. Regularly $300, this is one of the best prices we have tracked on Nintendo’s popular hybrid console. Hit up this morning’s game deals and this week’s eShop sale for all the best Switch game discounts. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Nintendo Switch console:

Includes a Switch console, Switch dock, Joy-Con (L) and Joy-Con (R), 2 Joy-Con strap accessories, 1 Joy-Con grip, AC adapter, HDMI cable.

Home gaming system

At home the main unit rests in the Nintendo Switch dock, which connects the system to the TV and lets you play with family and friends in the comfort of your living room.

On-the-Go

Lift Nintendo Switch from the dock and instantly transition to handheld mode for on-the-go gaming. By sharing Joy-Con, players can go head-to-head while away from home.

32GB of internal storage

A portion of internal memory is reserved for use by the system. You can expand the capacity of Nintendo Switch by using microSDXC or microSDHC memory cards.

Tegra processor powered by NVIDIA

The powerful processor delivers stunning graphics performance.

