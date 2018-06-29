eBay’s one-day sale cuts 15% off Google Clips: $212.50 shipped

Best Buy’s official eBay store offers Google Clips for $212.50 shipped when promo code PERFECTDAY is applied during checkout. Typically selling for $250, today’s price drop matches this year’s third lowest offer and is the best available. Learn more in our hands-on review.
Google Clips features:
- Hands Free Camera
- Automatically Captures “Clips”
- Extract Still Images from Clips
- Built-In Machine Learning
- Includes Clip Stand
Discover a camera that automatically captures short, audio-free, motion photos of friends, family and pets.