eBay’s one-day sale cuts 15% off Google Clips: $212.50 shipped

- Jun. 29th 2018 10:51 am ET

View Comments

Best Buy’s official eBay store offers Google Clips for $212.50 shipped when promo code PERFECTDAY is applied during checkout. Typically selling for $250, today’s price drop matches this year’s third lowest offer and is the best available. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Google Clips features:

  • Hands Free Camera
  • Automatically Captures “Clips”
  • Extract Still Images from Clips
  • Built-In Machine Learning
  • Includes Clip Stand

Discover a camera that automatically captures short, audio-free, motion photos of friends, family and pets.

 

Guides

Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up.

Best eBay Daily Deals

Best eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods
Google

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go