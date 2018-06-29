Google’s Pixel Buds feature built-in Assistant and Translate: $135 shipped (Reg. $160)

Best Buy via eBay Daily Deals is currently offering the Google Pixel Buds in Kinda Blue and Clearly White for $135.15 shipped when coupon code PERFECTDAY has been applied at checkout. You can also pick up them up in Just Black for $135.99 shipped after the same code has been applied. That’s nearly $25 off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and is within $5 of the lowest price we have tracked. With built-in Google Assistant and Translate, these headphones stand out from the competition and are a perfect match for your Android phone. Rated 3.6/5 stars.

Google Pixel Buds feature: