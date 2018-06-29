Google’s Pixel Buds feature built-in Assistant and Translate: $135 shipped (Reg. $160)

- Jun. 29th 2018 5:05 pm ET

View Comments

Best Buy via eBay Daily Deals is currently offering the Google Pixel Buds in Kinda Blue and Clearly White for $135.15 shipped when coupon code PERFECTDAY has been applied at checkout. You can also pick up them up in Just Black for $135.99 shipped after the same code has been applied. That’s nearly $25 off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and is within $5 of the lowest price we have tracked. With built-in Google Assistant and Translate, these headphones stand out from the competition and are a perfect match for your Android phone. Rated 3.6/5 stars.

Google Pixel Buds feature:

  • Talk to more people in more places with Google Translate
  • Enjoy high-quality audio with crystal clarity and booming bass, all in a compact, comfortable package.
  • Control your music, answer phone calls and adjust the volume with the touch of a finger. You don’t have to reach for your phone to listen to what you love.
  • Quickly access the Google Assistant to get answers, control your music, send messages and more – using only your voice.
  • Google Pixel Buds provide up to five hours of listening time with just one charge.

Guides

Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up.

Best eBay Daily Deals

Best eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods
Google

About the Author