Grab this 6-Qt. Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker for $67 (Reg. $100)

- Jun. 29th 2018 7:19 am ET

$67
Today only, as a part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Housmile (99% positive feedback) via Amazon offers its 6-Qt. 8-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker for $66.99 shipped. Originally $140, we’ve seen it hold steady at $100 until hitting today’s new Amazon all-time low. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Housmile Electric Pressure Cooker features:

  • 8 APPLIANCES IN 1: Cook meals in mere minutes & in less than half the time! Pressure cook, slow cook, sauté, steam, Porridge, make yogurt, cook rice, and warm, all in ONE appliance. Comes with a 1-year manufacturer’s warranty.
  • Built with the latest generation technology, the microprocessor monitors pressure, temperature, keeps time, and adjusts heating intensity and duration to achieve your desired results every time.
  • Features Multifunctional Smart Programs – Soup, Meat/Stew, Poultry, Sauté, Rice, Multigrain, Porridge, Steam, Slow Cook, Keep Warm, Yogurt, Manual, and Pressure Cook. Now, your favorite dishes are as easy as pressing a button.
