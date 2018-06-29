Lara Croft, Hitman & Deus Ex GO are down to $2 ea. on the App Store (Reg. $5)

After seeing Hitman Sniper go free this morning, we now have some notable prices on the popular GO series. Lara Croft, Hitman and Deus Ex GO are all $2 each right now, down from the regular $5. While we have seen them go for less in the past, this is matching the lowest price we have tracked on all three in 2018. They combine for a 4+ star rating from around 18,000 gamers. More details below.
iOS Universal: Hitman GO: $2 (Reg. $5)
iOS Universal: Deus Ex GO: $2 (Reg. $5)
iOS Universal: Lara Croft GO: $2 (Reg. $5)
Lara Croft GO:
Lara Croft GO is a turn based puzzle-adventure set in a long-forgotten world. Explore the ruins of an ancient civilization, discover well-kept secrets and face deadly challenges as you uncover the myth of the Queen of Venom.
• Experience lush visuals and a captivating soundtrack
• Navigate using simple swipe-to-move controls
• Fight menacing enemies, overcome dangerous obstacles and escape deadly traps
• Solve more than 115 puzzles split into 7 chapters