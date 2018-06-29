Upgrade to LG’s 60-inch 4K HDR UHDTV w/ 3 HDMI inputs for $500 (Reg. $700)

- Jun. 29th 2018 8:19 am ET

$500
View Comments

Walmart offers the LG 60-inch 4K HDR Ultra HDTV (60UJ6300) for $499.99 shipped. For comparison, we typically see it listed for $700 at retailers like Best Buy. Today’s deal is a new all-time low by $50. This model sports full HDR support, 4K resolution, three HDMI inputs and dual 10W speakers. Rated 4.6/5 stars by over 3,600 Walmart customers.

LG 60-inch 4K UHDTV features:

  • HDR: Yes
  • Effective Refresh Rate: 60Hz
  • Smart Functionality: yes
  • Smart Platform: webOS 3.5
  • HDMI Inputs: 3
  • Composite: 1
  • Ethernet: 1
  • Tuner: ATSC
  • Built-in WiFi: yes
$500

Guides

Best HDTV Deals

Best HDTV Deals

Here's you'll find all of the best HDTV deals, both 1080p and 4K. Since 2015, many of the top releases from Samsung, VIZIO, LG and others have included smart functionality with access to streaming services like Netflix, Hulu Plus and others.

Best Walmart Deals

Best Walmart Deals

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more
LG

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp