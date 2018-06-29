Upgrade to LG’s 60-inch 4K HDR UHDTV w/ 3 HDMI inputs for $500 (Reg. $700)

Walmart offers the LG 60-inch 4K HDR Ultra HDTV (60UJ6300) for $499.99 shipped. For comparison, we typically see it listed for $700 at retailers like Best Buy. Today’s deal is a new all-time low by $50. This model sports full HDR support, 4K resolution, three HDMI inputs and dual 10W speakers. Rated 4.6/5 stars by over 3,600 Walmart customers.
LG 60-inch 4K UHDTV features:
- HDR: Yes
- Effective Refresh Rate: 60Hz
- Smart Functionality: yes
- Smart Platform: webOS 3.5
- HDMI Inputs: 3
- Composite: 1
- Ethernet: 1
- Tuner: ATSC
- Built-in WiFi: yes