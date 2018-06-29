Upgrade to Dolby Atmos audio w/ LG’s 5.1.2-Ch. Soundbar system for $449 (Reg. $700+)

BuyDig offers the LG SK9Y 5.1.2-Channel Hi-Res Audio Dolby Atmos Soundbar for $449 shipped when code THEFOURTH is used at checkout. Originally $900, this soundbar is on sale for $700 at Best Buy right now. If you want Dolby Atmos-certified audio to go along with a nice 4K UHDTV, you can’t beat this sale. Rated 3.7/5 stars at Amazon.

LG SK9Y Dolby Atmos Soundbar features:

Dolby Atmos Soundbar

CTA-Certified High Resolution Audio (Up to 24bit/192kHz)

24-bit Upsampling

Chromecast Built-in

4K Pass-Through.Total Power 500W