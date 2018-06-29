Upgrade to Dolby Atmos audio w/ LG’s 5.1.2-Ch. Soundbar system for $449 (Reg. $700+)

BuyDig offers the LG SK9Y 5.1.2-Channel Hi-Res Audio Dolby Atmos Soundbar for $449 shipped when code THEFOURTH is used at checkout. Originally $900, this soundbar is on sale for $700 at Best Buy right now. If you want Dolby Atmos-certified audio to go along with a nice 4K UHDTV, you can’t beat this sale. Rated 3.7/5 stars at Amazon.
Apple Smart Keyboard
LG SK9Y Dolby Atmos Soundbar features:
- Dolby Atmos Soundbar
- CTA-Certified High Resolution Audio (Up to 24bit/192kHz)
- 24-bit Upsampling
- Chromecast Built-in
- 4K Pass-Through.Total Power 500W
Connect this 5.1.2-channel LG sound bar to any television for premium audio. Its Dolby Atmos support delivers room-filling sound to heighten your movie-watching experience, and it comes with a 200W subwoofer that delivers thumping bass for feeling every rumble in your seat. Pair this LG sound bar with any Bluetooth-compatible device for effortless music streaming.