Mario Tennis Aces for Switch drops to $46.50 for today only (Reg. $60)

- Jun. 29th 2018 6:44 pm ET

Trusted seller supersales4less (100% positive feedback) via eBay Daily Deals offers Mario Tennis Aces for Switch at $46.71 shipped when code PERFECTDAY is used at checkout. Regularly closer to $60 at Amazon, this beats our last mention by a few cents and is the best available. Not sure what if you’ll enjoy it? Check out our coverage to learn more.

Help Mario master his serve with Mario Tennis Aces for Nintendo Switch. A story mode takes your tennis game to a whole new level with challenges and boss battles, while a cast of familiar characters sit ready to meet Mario on the court. Mario Tennis Aces is a sports action game that includes unique levels of difficulty, which make choosing defensive positions and shots even harder as you advance.

