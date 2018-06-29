Upgrade to MSI’s DUKE GTX 1080 GPU for $464 shipped (Reg. $540)

Newegg’s official eBay storefront offers the MSI Gaming GeForce GTX 1080 DUKE 8G Graphics Card for $458.99 with $4.99 shipping, bringing the order total to $463.98 when you use code PERFECTDAY at checkout. Currently $540 at Amazon, this beats the all-time low there and is a fantastic price for a GTX 1080 graphics card. The 1080 is perfect for VR gaming, video editing, AAA titles, and more. I personally use a GTX 1080 daily. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

MSI GeForce GTX 1080 DUKE 8G GPU features:

Chipset: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080

TriFrozr Thermal Design

Afterburner Overclocking Utility

Virtual reality ready