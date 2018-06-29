Upgrade to MSI’s DUKE GTX 1080 GPU for $464 shipped (Reg. $540)

- Jun. 29th 2018 12:49 pm ET

$464
View Comments

Newegg’s official eBay storefront offers the MSI Gaming GeForce GTX 1080 DUKE 8G Graphics Card for $458.99 with $4.99 shipping, bringing the order total to $463.98 when you use code PERFECTDAY at checkout. Currently $540 at Amazon, this beats the all-time low there and is a fantastic price for a GTX 1080 graphics card. The 1080 is perfect for VR gaming, video editing, AAA titles, and more. I personally use a GTX 1080 daily. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Apple Smart Keyboard

MSI GeForce GTX 1080 DUKE 8G GPU features:

  • Chipset: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080
  • TriFrozr Thermal Design
  • Afterburner Overclocking Utility
  • Virtual reality ready

MSI GTX 1080 DUKE 8G OC triple PWM fans blast the heat out of the card for the consistent top performance you need to win the game. A massive heatsink with 8mm Superpipes and solid copper baseplate make short work of the heat, breezing through the most intense gaming moments.

$464

Guides

Best eBay Daily Deals

Best eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods
Best PC Gaming Deals

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
Newegg MSI

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

DJI Mavic Pro

DJI Mavic Pro
iPhone 7 Plus (256GB)

iPhone 7 Plus (256GB)