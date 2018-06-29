Nanoleaf’s Aurora Rhythm Starter Kit falls to $195.50 shipped (Reg. $230), today only

- Jun. 29th 2018 10:31 am ET

View Comments

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is back with another sale on the popular Nanoleaf Aurora Rhythm Starter Kit, this time to $195.50 shipped when promo code PERFECTDAY is applied during checkout. Normally selling for $230 direct from Best Buy, that’s good for a $35 discount and is the best available. We’ve seen it sell for $180 in the past, but this is one of the lowest offers this year. It carries a 4.7/5 star rating.

Nanoleaf Aurora Rhythm Starter Kit features:

Interpret music visually with this Nanoleaf Aurora Rhythm starter kit. Its nine LED panels can make almost any shape imaginable, and the included upgrade module transforms music into color-changing light shows. This Nanoleaf Aurora Rhythm starter kit works with the Nanoleaf Aurora app, so you can customize the display via a mobile device. Includes nine smart LED panels, an upgrade module, panel linkers, mounting stencils, mounting pads, power supply and a controller unit, all you need to get started.

Guides

Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up.

Best eBay Daily Deals

Best eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods
Nanoleaf

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go