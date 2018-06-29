Nanoleaf’s Aurora Rhythm Starter Kit falls to $195.50 shipped (Reg. $230), today only

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is back with another sale on the popular Nanoleaf Aurora Rhythm Starter Kit, this time to $195.50 shipped when promo code PERFECTDAY is applied during checkout. Normally selling for $230 direct from Best Buy, that’s good for a $35 discount and is the best available. We’ve seen it sell for $180 in the past, but this is one of the lowest offers this year. It carries a 4.7/5 star rating.
Nanoleaf Aurora Rhythm Starter Kit features:
Interpret music visually with this Nanoleaf Aurora Rhythm starter kit. Its nine LED panels can make almost any shape imaginable, and the included upgrade module transforms music into color-changing light shows. This Nanoleaf Aurora Rhythm starter kit works with the Nanoleaf Aurora app, so you can customize the display via a mobile device. Includes nine smart LED panels, an upgrade module, panel linkers, mounting stencils, mounting pads, power supply and a controller unit, all you need to get started.