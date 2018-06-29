Netgear’s 802.11ac Tri-band Wi-Fi Router returns to Amazon low at $170 (Reg. $240)

Amazon offers the Netgear Nighthawk X8 802.11ac Tri-band Wi-Fi Router for $169.95 shipped. Typically selling for around $240, today’s offer saves you $70, beats our previous mention by $15 and matches the Amazon all-time low. For comparison, Walmart currently has it discounted to $200. Rated 4/5 stars from over 4,300 shoppers.
NETGEAR Nighthawk X8 Router features:
- Up to 600 + 2166 + 2166Mbps to deliver more WiFi for more devices simultaneously
- Six Gigabit Ethernet LAN ports with the ability to aggregate two ports for faster file transfers
- Intelligently prioritizes video streaming & gaming. System requirements- Microsoft Windows 7, 8, 10, Vista, XP, 2000, Mac OS, UNIX, or Linux, Microsoft internet explorer 5.0, Firefox 2.0, Safari 1.4, Google Chrome 11.0 browsers or higher
- Enhance weak signal and reduce interference with 4 active antennas