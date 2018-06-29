The iPhone-connected Owlet Smart Sock 2 baby monitor down to $211 (Reg. $300)

- Jun. 29th 2018 11:36 am ET

Trusted eBay seller 9tronix (99.2% positive feedback) offers the Owlet Sock 2 Baby Heart Rate and Oxygen Level Monitor for $210.80 shipped when promo code PERFECTDAY is applied during checkout. Regularly $300 at most every online retailer like Buy Buy Baby, today’s deal is an $89 savings and the first big discount that we’ve tracked. Rated 4.5/5 stars. I picked up an Owlet when our baby was born earlier this year and paid full-price like a fool, but the added peace of mind is nice to have.

Owlet Smart Sock 2 features:

Whether you are in the next room or away at work, the Owlet Smart Sock 2 can track your infant’s heart rate and oxygen levels and is designed to notify you if something appears to be wrong.
  • The Owlet Smart Sock 2 tracks heart rate and oxygen levels using clinically-proven technology
  • Base station collects smart sock data and is designed to notify you with lights and sounds if something appears to be wrong
  • Using Owlet’s app, see real-time wellness data and receive notifications

