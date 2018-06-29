The iPhone-connected Owlet Smart Sock 2 baby monitor down to $211 (Reg. $300)

Trusted eBay seller 9tronix (99.2% positive feedback) offers the Owlet Sock 2 Baby Heart Rate and Oxygen Level Monitor for $210.80 shipped when promo code PERFECTDAY is applied during checkout. Regularly $300 at most every online retailer like Buy Buy Baby, today’s deal is an $89 savings and the first big discount that we’ve tracked. Rated 4.5/5 stars. I picked up an Owlet when our baby was born earlier this year and paid full-price like a fool, but the added peace of mind is nice to have.

Owlet Smart Sock 2 features: