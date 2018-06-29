PUMA Semi-Annual Sale has deals from $6 on shoes, shirts & accessories + free shipping

PUMA is currently offering up to 50% off a selection of men’s, women’s, and kids’ styles as part of its Semi-Annual Sale. Prices are as marked. Even better, cut an extra 20% off with promo code EXTRA20 at checkout. Plus, all orders in the sale receive free delivery.

A few of the best deals from this sale include the men’s 3 Pack of Low Cut Terry Socks that are just $6, which originally were priced at $12, and will be a go-to for wearing under sneakers. Another great deal is the men’s Essential Sports Stripe Pique Polo for $16 that features sweat-wicking material and a stylish appeal. You can find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include: