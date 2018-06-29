Bring home the Sphero BB-9E iPhone-enabled Droid for $57 shipped (Reg. $95)

- Jun. 29th 2018 4:18 pm ET

Shop Disney offers the Sphero BB-9E iPhone-enabled Droid for $57.24 shipped when code EXTRA40 is applied at checkout. Normally selling for $95 at Amazon and Best Buy, today’s offer saves you $38 and comes within $2 of our previous mention. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Sphero BB-9E Droid features:

BB-9E™ is a menacing astromech droid of the First Order. Control it with your smart device and keep it rolling optimally with the augmented reality Droid Trainer. Watch BB-9E interact with other Star Wars™ App-enabled Droids by Sphero, and view films from the Star Wars saga with BB-9E by your side. This is not the droid you’re looking for… it’s the droid that’s looking for you.

