TCL’s 55-inch 4K Smart Roku UHDTV drops to $271 shipped, today only (Refurb, Orig. $450)

Trusted seller wholesale_connection via eBay Daily Deals offers the TCL 55-inch 4K Smart Roku UHDTV for $271.15 shipped in manufacturer refurbished condition when code PERFECTDAY is used at checkout. Originally around $450, Amazon now sells it for $380 and this is one of the best price we’ve tracked on a 55-inch 4K UHDTV in a long time. If you’ve been holding off on upgrading your home theater experience, this is a killer price to jump in at. Rated 4.3/5 stars from thousands of Amazon shoppers. A 90-day warranty is included with purchase.

