TCL’s 55-inch 4K Smart Roku UHDTV drops to $271 shipped, today only (Refurb, Orig. $450)

- Jun. 29th 2018 6:30 pm ET

Trusted seller wholesale_connection via eBay Daily Deals offers the TCL 55-inch 4K Smart Roku UHDTV for $271.15 shipped in manufacturer refurbished condition when code PERFECTDAY is used at checkout. Originally around $450, Amazon now sells it for $380 and this is one of the best price we’ve tracked on a 55-inch 4K UHDTV in a long time. If you’ve been holding off on upgrading your home theater experience, this is a killer price to jump in at. Rated 4.3/5 stars from thousands of Amazon shoppers. A 90-day warranty is included with purchase.

TCL 55-inch 4K Smart Roku UHDTV features:

  • Smart functionality offers access to over 4,000 streaming channels featuring more than 450,000 movies and TV episodes via Roku TV
  • Pairs 4K Ultra HD picture clarity with the contrast, color, and detail of High Dynamic Range (HDR) for the most lifelike picture
  • Direct-lit LED produces great picture quality
  • 120Hz refresh rate allows fast moving action scenes to be seen with virtually no motion blur
  • Inputs: 3 HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2 (one with HDMI ARC), 1 USB (media player), RF, Composite, Headphone Jack, Optical Audio Out, Ethernet

