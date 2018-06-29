Tillys kicks off Independence Day with an extra 50-70% off: adidas, Nike, The North Face, more

Tillys takes an extra 50% to 70% off select styles as part of its 4th of July Sale. Prices are as marked. You can find great deals on top brands such as adidas, Nike, Timberland, The North Face and more. Orders of $49+ receive free delivery. The men’s O’Neill Informant Board Shorts are perfect for all of your water adventures this summer. They’re currently discounted to $17, which is $33 off the original rate. These board shorts are quick drying and have a velcro pocket to store a small necessity. Shop the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include: