Enjoy print speeds of 30 PPM w/ Brother’s Monochrome Laser: $50 shipped (Reg. $100)

- Jun. 30th 2018 11:00 am ET

Today only, as a part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is currently offering the Brother HL-L2320D Mono Laser Printer for $49.99 shipped. That’s $30 off the going rate found at other retailers like Amazon, Staples, or Office Depot and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. With speeds of up to 30 pages per minute, this printer will not keep you waiting. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Brother Mono Laser Printer features:

  • Print Speed: up to 30ppm; Mono
  • Hi-Speed USB 2.0 interface for local connectivity
  • Automatic Duplexing (two sided printing)
  • Print Technology: Electrophotographic Laser
  • 250-sheet capacity tray adjustable for letter or legal, plus a manual feed slot for envelope printing
