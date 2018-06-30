Type faster and use hotkeys on your 9.7-inch iPad w/ a Brydge Keyboard: $65 (Reg. $100)

- Jun. 30th 2018 10:32 am ET

$65
Today only, as a part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Brydge Bluetooth Keyboard for Apple 9.7-inch iPads at $64.99 shipped. That’s $35 off the going rate found at other retailers like Amazon and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This keyboard makes your iPad feel like a MacBook, allowing you to type faster and take advantage of hotkeys. Rated 4.4/5 stars. To learn more, take a look at our hands-on review.

BrydgeAir Bluetooth Keyboard features:

  • Compatible with the NEW 9.7″ iPad (2018), 5th Gen iPad (2017), iPad Pro 9.7″, Air 1 & 2
  • Patented hinge with 0-180° rotation
  • With 3 levels to meet visibility needs
  • Only 18oz & made from high-grade aluminum
  • A full QWERTY keyboard with iOS special function keys
Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals from Bose, Beats, Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, Logitech including MacBook, iPhone, iPad, HDTVs, Beats headphones, kitchenware, Bluetooth speakers, and more
iPad Accessories
