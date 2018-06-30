Type faster and use hotkeys on your 9.7-inch iPad w/ a Brydge Keyboard: $65 (Reg. $100)

Today only, as a part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Brydge Bluetooth Keyboard for Apple 9.7-inch iPads at $64.99 shipped. That’s $35 off the going rate found at other retailers like Amazon and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This keyboard makes your iPad feel like a MacBook, allowing you to type faster and take advantage of hotkeys. Rated 4.4/5 stars. To learn more, take a look at our hands-on review.
BrydgeAir Bluetooth Keyboard features:
- Compatible with the NEW 9.7″ iPad (2018), 5th Gen iPad (2017), iPad Pro 9.7″, Air 1 & 2
- Patented hinge with 0-180° rotation
- With 3 levels to meet visibility needs
- Only 18oz & made from high-grade aluminum
- A full QWERTY keyboard with iOS special function keys