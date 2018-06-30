Save 25% off of KastKing Fishing Accessories with prices starting at $14, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, KastKing Fishing Tackle (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers 25% off a selection of its fishing gear with prices starting at $14 Prime shipped. Our top pick is the 24 Rod Fishing Rack which drops to $44.39 shipped. Regularly $60, this is the lowest we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you have tons of fishing rods, keep them organized neatly in the garage with this rack. Rated 4.6/5 stars from hundreds. Shop the entire sale here.
KastKing Fishing Rod Rack features:
- Sturdy quality and light-weight aluminum fishing rack that’s easy to assemble and occupies minimal floor space
- Protects and organizes a rod collection of up to 24 fishing rods
- 24 rod rack is great for any type of fishing pole
- Adequate spacing allowing for your rods not to overlap each other while storing them in the same vicinity
- Whether in your bedroom or garage, or as a rod holder for boats, a KastKing rod rack is great for protecting and organizing your fishing rod collection
- Easy assembly without frustration when putting it together, no tools required