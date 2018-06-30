This LG 55-inch TV packs 4K, HDR, Google Assistant, and Alexa support: $579 (Reg. $800)

- Jun. 30th 2018 10:01 am ET

$579
Beach Camera via eBay Daily Deals is currently offering the LG 55-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV for $579 shipped. That’s over $200 off the going rate found at other retailers like Amazon or B&H and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $20. Ports include: 4x HDMI, 2x USB 2.0, and more. With webOS, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa support baked-in, this smart TV has you covered. Reviews are light, but LG TVs are well-rated.

LG 55-inch 4K HDR Smart TV features:

  • HDR10 & HLG Support
  • Built-In Wi-Fi & Ethernet Connectivity
  • Full Web Browser
  • 4 x HDMI / 2 x USB 2.0
  • Google Assistant & Amazon Alexa Support
