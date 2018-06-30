Score Samsung’s 10.1-inch Galaxy Tab A at Best Buy for $200 shipped (Reg. $280)

Jun. 30th 2018

Today only, as part of its 4th of July sale, Best Buy is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1-inch Android tablet for $199.99 shipped. Also available at B&H. That’s about $80 off the going rate found at other retailers like Walmart, beats Amazon’s price drop by $10, and is a match for the best price we have tracked this year. If you are looking for a tablet to browse the web, check email, or stream videos, this is a solid option. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Samsung 10.1-inch Galaxy Tab A features:

  •  1.6 GHz Exynos 7870 Octa-core Processor
  • OS: Android 6.0 Marshmallow
  • 2GB of RAM + 16GB
  • 10.1″ WUXGA Display, 8MP rear camera + 2MP front camera
