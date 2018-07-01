Save up to 85% on Kindle eBook biographies and memoirs starting at $1, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 85% off select biography and memoir Kindle eBooks starting at $0.99. You’ll find a wide selection of titles in today’s sale, with many of the eBooks normally selling for around $10 or more. Across the board, just about all of the discounted digital titles carry solid reviews, with many locking in 4.4+ star ratings from hundreds of readers. Check out the full list of discounted eBooks here.

Heroes are often defined as ordinary characters who get thrust into extraordinary circumstances, and through courage and a dash of luck, cement their place in history. Chosen as FDR’s fourth term Vice President for his well-praised work ethic, good judgment, and lack of enemies, Harry S. Truman–a Midwesterner who had no college degree and had never had the money to buy his own home–was the prototypical ordinary man. That is, until he was shockingly thrust in over his head after FDR’s sudden death.